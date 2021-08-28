Hurricane Ida landed in Cuba on Friday bringing severe winds and extreme weather.

The storm is making its way to the Louisiana coastline, and it expected to make landfall in the US as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Residents of flood-prone New Orleans have been given evacuation orders and the storm is expected to intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, before making landfall.

“Now is the time to finish your preparations,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told a Friday afternoon news conference. “By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm.”