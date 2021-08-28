Worrying satellite footage shows a lightning storm seen within Hurrican Ida with the massive storm set to make contact with Louisiana on Sunday.

Ida will likely make landfall in the US on Sunday and is intensifying “ahead of schedule,” the governor added and he urged Louisianans to finalise their preparations for the hurricane over the next 24 hours.

Governor John Bel Edwards said at a press conference on Friday that “We now believe there is a strong likelihood this will be a category 4 storm at landfall, that’s how quickly the storm is developing.”