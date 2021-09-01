Firefighters in Louisiana have rescued a pony trapped under debris in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Crews from the St. Tammany Fire District can be seen pulling the animal to safety in a video posted on social media on Monday.

“The pony appeared to be doing well,” a caption accompanying the video read.

Louisiana is still recovering from the destruction caused by Ida, with one million people across the state left without power.

Meanwhile, 5,000 National Guard members have been deployed to aid the ongoing search and rescue missions.