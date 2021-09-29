Hurricane Sam is moving west, timelapse footage reveals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared the clip recorded by the GOESEast satellite.

In it, Sam is seen picking up momentum as it travels across the Atlantic.

Sam was first classified as a tropical storm on September 23 before strengthening into a hurricane.

Days later, Sam had strengthened into a category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said that large swells generated by Sam were expected to hit the Caribbean by Thursday or Friday.

Significant swells were likely to hit the US East Coast by the weekend.

The centre warned of “life-threatening surf” and dangerous rip currents.