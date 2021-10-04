Mesmerising footage captures a volcano in Iceland's spewing lava out of its cone.

Drone Pilot Bjorn Steinbekk, 48, filmed the astonishing video at Geldingadalir, Reykjanes peninsula.

Steinbekk flew his drone as close as possible to the spewing crater as droplets of molten lava narrowly miss his camera.

Two ponds of lava formed beside each other in the cone.

Red rain pours down on the surface as the ponds bubble.

“I was careful to fly as smoothly as I could and not cook my drone. It’s amazing how the elements can affect and mesmerise us," Bjorn said.