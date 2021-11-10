Incredible timelapse footage taken by a University of Dundee expert shows a major glacier in Iceland melting faster than it can recover.

The alarming video was captured over a six-week period and highlights the extent of melting taking place due to rising temperatures around the world.

The timelapse, captured by Dr Kieran Baxter, showed the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Vatnajökull National Park receding up the hill.

Dr Baxter said: "Footage like this should act as a wake-up call that we cannot ignore the signs any longer.”