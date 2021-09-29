Residents of an Indian village were airlifted to safety from hut roofs by the Indian Air Force after Cyclonic Storm Gulab caused flooding.

In footage taken by the Indian Air Force, stranded locals were rescued from the roof of a “makeshift hut” surrounded by floodwater.

At least 13 people have died since Monday due to conditions caused by Cyclonic Storm Gulab in Maharashtra, according to India Today.

The Air Force said they rescued three people in Latur, and a further 16 in Osmanabad the day before.

Remnants of Cyclonic Storm Gulab were likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday morning.