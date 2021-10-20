Fast-flowing floodwater swept rescuers away as they attempted to save a child in India.

Dramatic footage shared by Nainital Police﻿ shows a number of people attempting to hold a rope across the stream as two men grab the boy who is stranded on the shop front.

As they hold the rope, the men can be seen struggling against the current, being pulled down the street.

Nainital Police﻿ shared the video on social media, confirming that residents were being rescued safely by officers, local civilians and the army.

