House washes away by rushing river amid India landslide

A two-storey house in Kerala, India has been filmed collapsing into a rushing river, amid flooding and landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in the region. In the video, the building - located in the Kottayam district - can be seen being swept away by flowing rainwater within seconds, disappearing into the stream without a trace.

The scenes come amid severe weather conditions in the country, with rain-related incidents leaving 28 people dead - 21 of which died in the two days of 15 and 16 October, according to state government officials. The death toll is expected to rise.