Shocking footage shows the moment a massive landslide covers the road as onlookers flee for their lives in the Shimla district of India.

The alarming landslide at the sub-division took place around 9 am on Monday (September 9th), according to the state’s Disaster Management Authority.

No casualties have yet been reported from the incident but the Shimla-Kinnaur national highway was closed after the landslide.

Himachal Pradesh has seen several landslides in the past few months triggering heavy rainfall in Shimla’s Vikas Nagar area and on August 22, another landslide in Shimla led to the blockage of Khalini road.