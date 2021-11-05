Flash floods raged through towns and villages in Indonesia’s East Java province on Thursday, as heavy rain also led to dangerous mudslides.

The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency have reported 11 people missing, while four were saved by a search and rescue team following the extreme weather.

Heavy rain began to fall at 2pm local time on Thursday, upstream of the Brantas River in East Java.

Further search and rescue operations are underway as authorities attempt to locate those missing.

