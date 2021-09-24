Seventeen people have been arrested as Insulate Britain climate activists blocked the Port of Dover.

The group sit across the lanes holding banners while vehicles queued behind them.

Queues attempting to cross the Channel formed as more than 40 people gathered at the port today after the group caused chaos on the M25 five times in the past fortnight,

The port - Europe’s busiest ferry terminal - warned passengers to take extra time for their journeys.

Kent Police said the protest had caused “traffic disruption in Dover”, with queues forming on the A20 and the A2, approaching the port.