An Insulate Britain protestor had to be lifted off of a fuel tanker in Dover in an orange sling on Friday, as police responded to the environmental activists’ latest demonstration. The group, who call on the government to “fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in Britain”, previously blocked the M25 before a court injunction was granted against them.

“We are blocking Dover ... to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK. We must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the Climate Emergency,” a spokesperson said.