Insulate Britain protesters glued themselves to the M56 close to Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning.

Footage shared by LBC shows the demonstrators sitting down in front of traffic on a roundabout, pulling their flags across their bodies as they stuck themselves to the floor.

The group said on Twitter that 60 of its members were disrupting traffic at locations in London, Birmingham and Manchester on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that 20 people were arrested at a junction on the M25, as specialist officers arrived to "de-bond" some from the road.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.