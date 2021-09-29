Angry drivers attempted to move Insulate Britain protesters as they blocked the M25 for a seventh time on Wednesday morning.

Irate motorists got out of their vehicles to shout at the demonstrators who were sitting in the middle of the road, blocking a roundabout close to junction 3 of the motorway in Swanley.

After police moved the group to allow an ambulance to pass, one driver can even be seen pushing a woman back to the ground before being restrained by an officer.

Other traffic is eventually able to pass through one lane, while demonstrators remained glued to the other two.