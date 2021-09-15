Climate change protesters Insulate Britain are causing large delays on the M25 for the second time this week while demanding government action on home insulation.

Footage, filmed by LBC, captures the protesters clambering onto the busy M25 to block vehicles while holding banners.

Drivers climb out of their vehicles and begin to plead with the sitting protesters.

“I’ve got kids, I’m going to lose my job. Please get out of the road for five minutes,” one driver said.

A woman held up by the protests told LBC “she was on the way to pick up her grandchild as her daughter is in labour”.