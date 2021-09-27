Climate activists Insulate Britain have been pulled away by police on the M25 near Heathrow, as they continue to protest against what they say is the government dropping the ball over insulation in the UK – despite the threat of jail time.

Speaking on LBC, a spokesperson for the group said: “We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we’re showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character”.