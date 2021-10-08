Insulate Britain protesters are dragged from the M25 after ignoring an injunction by blocking the road during rush hour.

Demonstrators caused long queues after forming across Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, today.

The group were seen attempting to clamber across the busy junction in front of a police vehicle.

Officers rapidly exited their vehicle and restrained one of the protesters while others formed a line blocking the road.

Other officers begin dragging protesters with their backpacks to the sides of the road.

Days ago the group refused to let a crying woman, desperately rushing to reach her hospitalised 81-year-old mother, pass.