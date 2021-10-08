A furious driver confronted Insulate Britain protesters for stopping her daughter from getting to school on time as they blocked roads again on Friday.

“My daughter is late for school, you are messing with children’s education because you are selfish,” the driver shouted at demonstrators, who had been moved to the side of the road.

The incident took place as Insulate Britain blocked J25 of the M25 during rush hour on Friday morning, while other climate activists also halted traffic at Old Street roundabout in London.