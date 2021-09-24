Members of the public have begun to turn on Insulate Britain demonstrators after the group protested at the Port of Dover ferry terminal this morning.

Seventeen people have been arrested after the climate activists blocked the Port of Dover, causing queues of vehicles attempting to cross the Channel to form.

As protesters sat blocking the street, one woman told them: “You’re losing the cause. I would have supported you.

“I have children who are meant to be going to school, education is far more important than this right now.”

It comes after the group blocked the M25 five times in the past fortnight.