Two people have died, and at least four were injured after a tornado struck the Sicilian island of Pantelleria.

Emergency workers were filmed beginning a recovery and cleanup mission after the hurricane swept through the Italian island.

Uprooted trees, damaged houses and totaled vehicles were left scattered in the tornado's aftermath.

The Department of Civil Protection in Sicily shared footage of the recovery efforts.

"The operations to restore the road network and check the damage in support of the Fire Brigade and with the aid of a drone has resumed," they said.