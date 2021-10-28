Emergency crews worked to clear a landslide blocking a tunnel in southern Italy after a storm battered parts of the Calabria region and Sicily.

Footage shared by the Italian fire service shows vehicles clearing a path through the Serra tunnel in the town of San Giovanni, pushing mud and debris to the side.

Local news outlets described the storm as a Mediterranean cyclone with the power of a hurricane and Corriere della Sera have confirmed that at least two people died in the subsequent flooding on Tuesday.

