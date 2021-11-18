A tornado hit the town of Comiso in Sicily this week, as severe weather battered the island with heavy rain.

Dramatic footage shows the whirlwind moving across the sky, with many locals capturing videos of the phenomenon.

A 53-year-old man was killed by the extreme weather, with local reports suggesting the victim was hit head-on by a door that had been ripped off by the wind.

Others have reportedly been injured, while floods also damaged buildings, farmland and closed schools on the island.

