In the above video, you can see a lifeboat carrying a family to safety after flood waters hit southern Jakarta over the weekend.

At least seven people are reported to have died in East Java after the torrential rains that have resulted from the La Niña weather phenomenon.

In Batu city, heavy rains caused flash flooding in six villages on Thursday (4 November), displacing at least 89 families and damaging 35 houses in the region.