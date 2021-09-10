Jeff Bezos has announced a total of £173 million in new grants as part of his £10 billion Earth Fund.

The Bezos Earth Fund was started last year in order to fight climate change and £38 million of the new funds will go towards communications on climate change and efforts to cut emissions from businesses.

£108 million will go towards groups focused on environmental justice with the funding going to organizations supporting a Biden administration initiative called Justice40.

This news comes after Bezos was criticized for not granting enough funding to communities affected by the climate crisis.