John Kerry, the first US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, is delivering remarks at the London School of Economics on Thursday morning.

The diplomat, who previously served as US secretary of state, is in England as he continues ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis.

Mr Kerry is speaking at LSE ahead of the Cop26 summit, which begins in Glasgow on Sunday. He will also be attending that event.

