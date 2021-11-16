Boris Johnson has lashed out at countries for "dragging their heels" on the climate crisis and commitments they made in Paris.

"While Cop26 has filled me with optimism about our ability to get [to net zero], I cannot now claim to be certain we will," the prime minister said as he gave an update about the summit to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday.

"We have seen some countries that really should know better, dragging their heels about their Paris commitments."

Mr Johnson added that Cop26 can still be seen as a success, despite the criticism.

