Distressing footage shows rescue workers recovering bodies from the devastating Kerala landslide in India.

At least 23 people died in Kottayam and Idukki districts, among the worst hit with more than 9,000 people having taken shelter in over 200 camps across the state, officials said.

Officials predicted more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28 on Monday.

The heavy rainfall resulted from a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala.