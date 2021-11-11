A kingfisher appeared so excited to “hug” its pal that it accidentally flew into the other bird at a whopping 25mph - sending them both crashing off a branch.

Dr Rahul Lakhmani, 30, spotted a relaxed white-throated kingfisher perched on a tree in the distance before spotting another bird making a beeline.

The impending kingfisher slams straight into the colourful creature “like two friends hugging after lockdown”.

Both birds somersault towards the ground after the abrupt incident.

It remains unclear how the collision occurred when the birds are known to have excellent vision.

