Around 800 residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes on Spain’s La Palma island as a new lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano threatens the town in which they live.

In the above video, you can see school desks being taken away in lorries, as well as small animals being moved in cages from the threatened part of the island.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is to visit the island on Wednesday (13 October), with the eruption continuing as ever.