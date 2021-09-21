Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted in the Canary Islands on Sunday, destroying everything in its path.

Evacuations to help avoid casualties have been taking place on the island of La Palma, and authorities told people to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed.

Experts have warned that a large explosion of water steam could be triggered once the lava tongue, which has a temperature of more than 1,000C, makes contact with the sea.