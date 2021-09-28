The Spanish Institute of Oceanography monitors the “effects of the eruption on the marine ecosystem” around La Palma amid the Cumbre Vieja volcano’s continued activity.

The Ramon Margalef oceanographic ship arrived off the island on September 25 and has continued its work since.

In footage released by the agency, their ship floats in the ocean during nightfall as molten hot lava erupts in the background.

Officials reported a fresh eruption last night (Monday).

Satellite imagery showed 589 buildings and 21 kilometres of roadway had been destroyed by volcanic activity by early Tuesday, according to Copernicus EMS.