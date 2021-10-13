Recent underwater video shows the amount of bubbles and smoke rising off the lava delta formed in the sea following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on 19 September.

The eruption has been ongoing for more than 3 weeks, and seen some 6,700 people evacuated and more than 1,000 buildings destroyed in the process.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is to visit La Palma island on Wednesday (13 October), as the town of La Laguna has become the latest to be evacuated.