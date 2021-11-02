Firefighters worked to clear thick ash from buildings and houses on the island of La Palma after weeks of volcanic activity blanketed residential areas.

Aerial footage shows officials clearing ash from the roof of one house, as other homes around it remain covered.

Since the initial eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on 19 September, more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed by lava and over 7,000 people have had to be evacuated.

Experts have said that it is “extremely difficult” to suggest when the ongoing activity might end.

