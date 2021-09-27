A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque.

The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor.

Firefighters had tried to save the church by digging trenches around the building, but could not stop it crashing down as lava reached the town.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which first erupted on 19 September, entered a new explosive phase on Friday, experts said.