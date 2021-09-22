The volcanic eruption on La Palma and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts have warned.

Authorities say that dangers including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain still lie ahead for residents on the Spanish Canary Island.

Tuesday night saw a strong increase in the number of smaller eruptions that hurl rocks and cinders high into the air, as lava continues to threaten homes and villages close to the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Earlier this week, around 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on La Palma have been evacuated from their homes.