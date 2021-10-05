Ash has been filmed rising out of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which first erupted 16 days ago. The scenes, captured by drone in the Canary Islands, show thick black ash clouds billowing from the site, along with clouds of water vapour. Lava can later be seen flowing down the side of the volcano, in a video published on the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain’s YouTube channel. The eruption forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island when it started on 19 September.