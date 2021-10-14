Stunning drone footage has captured another eruption from the volcano on La Palma island.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted on 19 September, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents.

New footage, captured by the drone, shows lava exploding out of the crater in spectacular fashion, streaming down the side of the mountain.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Navy was called in to help clean up some of the damage caused by the eruption, including the volcanic ash that has covered large parts of the island.

