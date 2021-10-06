Watch live as the La Palma volcano continues to erupt.

The latest activity comes after officials warned the volcano was becoming "much more aggressive".

Loud roars can be heard while clouds of smoke bellow into the sky.

After its initial eruption on September 19, the volcano continues to spew molten lava from its cone.

More than 6,000 people were evacuated from the surrounding area.

"It's not over yet, we don't even know how long there is to go. We're in nature's hands," the Canary Islands' regional president, Angel Victor Torres, said.