Watch live as Lava and smoke spew from La Palma volcano as eruption continues

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island is spewing lava and smoke once again after activity had earlier slowed to a near halt.

Some coastal villages on the Spanish Canary Island have locked down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Black lava has been flowing down the volcano’s western flank toward the sea since 19 September, destroying more than 500 houses, buildings and plantations in the process.

Thousands of residents were evacuated after the initial eruption, which took place nine days ago.