A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate.

In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted at 15:00 local time on Sunday, sending lava flowing down the hillside toward nearby villages.

No casualties have been reported, but local mayor Sergio Rodriguez has suggested that the lave “left absolutely nothing in its path” and suggested residents will not be returning home for a while.