Firefighters on La Palma are working to channel lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption to an area that affects fewer homes.

A video shared on social media shows the damage that has already been done, with many homes and buildings reduced to rubble as smoke billows in the background.

Following Sunday's eruption, thousands of people living on the Spanish Canary Island have been evacuated, with experts warning that dangers including earthquakes, lava flows, volcanic ash and acid rain could last for up to three months.