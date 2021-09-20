Smoke continued to fill the air and fires burnt on the morning of Monday (20 September) following the eruption of a volcano on Spain’s La Palma island.

Lava was flowing on the Spanish Canary island, moving at 700 meters per hour according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

In the above video, fires can be seen burning in shrubland as the molten lava makes its way downhill from the crater and towards the sea. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has delayed a trip to the UN General Assembly in New York to visit the island on Monday.