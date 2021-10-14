Alarming footage shows lava flows from the La Palma volcano eruption melting a bollard as its takes over a road.

Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from a section of the coastal town of Los Llanos de Aridane on Tuesday after the lava took a new course and put their homes in its path of destruction.

Around 6,000 people were immediately removed from the area in the hours after the initial Sept. 19 volcanic eruption when their homes and farms were directly below the path of the volcano’s initial lava stream.

