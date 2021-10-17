The Cumbre Vieja volcano has continued to erupt on the morning of Sunday (17 October) after two earthquakes struck the island this week.

The two earthquakes, both measuring a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale , were the strongest to strike the island since the volcano first erupted on Sunday (19 September).

Scientists have described the gushing river of molten rock that has been emanating from the erupting volcano as "a true lava tsunami".