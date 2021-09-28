Spectacular footage captures the moment more lava erupted from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, flowing down the side of the mountain.

Over 6,000 people on the Spanish Canary Island have been evacuated following the initial eruption on 19 September, which has destroyed more than 500 buildings.

While the volcano lessened its activity earlier this week, scientists have warned that it is too early to declare the eruption phase finished, as the incredible footage from TV Canarias confirms.

Lava can be seen spewing from the main vent that opened nine days ago, before lighting up the side of the mountain.