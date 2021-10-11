A wall of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano can be seen flowing through an industrial park in La Palma on Sunday (10 October).

The dramatic footage means that the lava flow from the volcano at its largest now measures some 1.5 km (0.9 miles) in width, and has created some 34 hectares (84 acres) of new land from lava flowing into the sea and hardening.

There are fears among the scientific community that if this landmass continues to grow, it could break off – causing explosions and the emission of toxic gases.