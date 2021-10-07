A lava delta created by the volcano eruption on La Palma continues to grow as volcanic gas rises from the "new island".

Footage from 5 October, shared on social media by Gran Canaria firefighters, shows the growth of the "land reclaimed from the sea".

According to the director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, the lava delta now exceeds 89 acres in size.

The volcano eruption on La Palma continues to cause issues, with reports of "intense" and "much more aggressive" activity in recent days.