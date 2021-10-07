Independent TV

Volcanic gas rises from 'new island' created by La Palma volcano lava

Volcanic gas rises from 'new island' created by La Palma volcano lava

A lava delta created by the volcano eruption on La Palma continues to grow as volcanic gas rises from the "new island".

Footage from 5 October, shared on social media by Gran Canaria firefighters, shows the growth of the "land reclaimed from the sea".

According to the director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, the lava delta now exceeds 89 acres in size.

The volcano eruption on La Palma continues to cause issues, with reports of "intense" and "much more aggressive" activity in recent days.

‘Turn yourself in’: Gabby Petito’s parents urge Brian Laundrie to come forward

1633593235

00:36

Brian Laundrie: Police fly drone over Carlton Reserve as activity ramps up

1633589517

00:48

Terrifying moment man tries to force himself into woman’s New York apartment

1633543034

00:24

Rats crawl over London Sainsbury's fresh bakery items

1633560681

More News

00:00

Watch live as Biden hosts meeting on debt limit with business leaders

1633539901

00:29

Drones rain down on crowd during failed light show in China

1633536138

01:33

The best (or worst) jokes from Boris Johnson's Tory conference speech

1633535008

00:39

Drunk HGV driver leads police on 20 mile chase on M4 motorway

1633532512

More News

01:32

Gang steals cars worth £180k using device disguised as Nintendo Game Boy

1633532034

00:34

Foreign secretary Liz Truss dances in nightclub to ‘Simply The Best’

1633531533

00:34

Boris Johnson jokes about ‘formidable effort’ of Jacob Rees-Mogg with his six children

1633527157

00:00

Watch live as the EU parliament debates revelations made in the Pandora Papers

1633524797

More News

01:09

ESPN host pulled off air after rant about 'sick' vaccine mandates

1633524113

00:30

Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda'

1633522765

01:26

Boris Johnson describes Keir Starmer as a ‘seriously rattled bus conductor’ at Tory conference

1633521942

01:10

Therese Coffey belts out ‘Time of My Life’ hours before cutting benefits for 6million Brits’

1633519008

More News

00:56

Gary Neville tears into Tories for ‘brutal’ universal credit cuts

1633518704

00:26

Boris Johnson says teachers will get extra £3k to teach science or maths in disadvantaged areas

1633518731

00:44

Dominic Raab confuses meaning of misogyny at Conservative conference

1633515530

01:05

Motorist misses exit, drives wrong way down interstate

1633515587

More News

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Conservative Party conference

1633515389

02:11

Facebook whistleblower says company emphasised profits at expense of children

1633514802

00:46

Dominic Raab defends £20 Universal Credit cut on first day of implementation

1633511589

02:54

Sabina Nessa: Hundreds gather for vigil held at Eastbourne Pier

1633504542

More News

02:19

‘F*** that dude’: Trump supporters jeer President Biden in Michigan

1633507721

01:36

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie wasn’t ‘abusive’ or ‘angry’, sister tells protesters

1633506937

02:52

Facebook ‘harms’ users and stokes ‘division’, says whistleblower

1633505245

00:42

Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues

1633465380

More News

01:50

Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights

1633470858

01:11

Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform

1633466621

00:26

Scottish secretary admits he does not personally know anyone on Universal Credit

1633469537

00:30

Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda’

1633466707

More News

00:40

Sturgeon apologises for ‘extreme frustration’ caused by Covid passport app issues

1633470068

01:27

Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower

1633458814

00:24

Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea

1633455623

00:41

'Health begins at home', says Sajid Javid at Tory party conference

1633451513

More News

00:20

Boris Johnson makes bizarre ‘Build Back Better' puns at Tory party conference

1633448457

00:00

Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid gives speech at Conservative party conference

1633445717

01:12

Members of ransomware gang known to demand up to €70 million arrested

1633442968

00:50

Government to invest £30m to ‘make streets safer at night’, says Raab

1633433910

More News

00:00

Watch live as Facebook whistleblower testifies to US Senate about child protection online

1633442420

01:17

Insulate Britain protest over injunctions outside London’s High Court

1633441770

00:50

Priti Patel announces inquiry into Sarah Everard murder

1633437436

01:02

Australian Prime Minister: Country to remain closed to international tourists until 2022

1633432071

More News

00:16

Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search

1633435299

00:42

Tory MP on GMB claims he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for camera to pan around to find PM

1633434853

00:32

Boris Johnson admits 100% of his staff not yet back in office

1633428732

01:13

Boris Johnson rides bike and builds zero carbon home at Tory conference

1633431544

More News

00:00

Watch live as Russian film crew docks at International Space Station

1633433642

00:00

Watch live as Priti Patel speaks at Conservative Party conference

1633430715

00:47

Insulate Britain ‘irresponsible crusties’, says Boris Johnson

1633429918

00:24

Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg laugh about Boris Johnson's 'long answers'

1633428878

More News

00:29

Cassie Laundrie claims she doesn't know if parents were involved in brother’s disappearance

1633427398

00:13

Rain water leaks through Londoner's bathroom ceiling in Westminster flat

1633426253

02:35

Texas State recommends George Floyd for full posthumous pardon

1633426564

01:09

Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’ on Radio 4's Today programme

1633425658

More News

00:12

London’s A4 severely flooded after torrential downpour

1633423671

00:46

Woman pushes fellow passenger into oncoming subway train in unprovoked attack

1633425287

01:16

Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny hate crime in wake of Everard case

1633419013

01:09

Met Police launch independent review into force’s culture after Sarah Everard murder

1633419165

More News

01:07

'Just get out the way': Biden condemns Republicans blocking debt ceiling hike

1633365389

00:35

‘Dance like nobody’s watching’: Michael Gove jokes about viral nightclub dancing video

1633359356

00:47

Boris Johnson addresses supply chain issues during Manchester visit

1633364288

00:00

Watch live as President Biden speaks about need to raise US debt ceiling

1633362344

More News

01:19

Jacob Rees-Mogg confronted by disability campaigner at Tory conference

1633361806

00:36

George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC four days after being built

1633359791

02:25

Train comes to a standstill as two enraged bulls lock horns

1633358016

00:21

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

1633358313

More News

01:05

Rishi Sunak says Brexit will be worth it in the long term

1633354774

00:00

Watch live as hot air balloons fill the skies for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

1633354962

00:59

Rishi Sunak announces creation of 2,000 new AI scholarships for disadvantaged youth

1633351560

01:56

'Our recovery comes with a cost', Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells Tory Party conference

1633349134

More News

01:29

Traffic light system scrapped as travel rules simplified

1633348300

00:28

High speed train smashes through truck stuck on tracks

1633347324

00:57

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win Nobel Medicine Prize

1633346189

00:00

Watch live as Rishi Sunak speaks at Conservative Party conference

1633344131

More News

00:34

La Palma volcano violently erupts through the night

1633340761

01:12

CCTV captures teenager staging fake motorbike crash

1633339940

00:49

Rishi Sunak defends rise in taxes to fund social care

1633338735

00:00

Watch live as the winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine is announced

1633338716

More News

01:04

Military tankers begin delivering fuel in bid to ease crisis

1633332617

00:00

Watch live as lava flows from volcanic eruption on La Palma island

1633330470

00:47

Rees-Mogg: Lorry driver shortages due to ‘covid-related disruptions’ not Brexit

1633297870

02:00

Italian supply vessel rescues 65 migrants in crowded boat offshore

1633291553

More News

01:39

Civilians killed in bomb explosion at Kabul mosque

1633282143

00:43

Italy: Eight killed as plane crashes into empty office building in Milan

1633275143

01:57

Anti-Tory protesters march in Manchester on first day of Conservative Party conference

1633275717

00:37

Rome’s historic ‘Iron Bridge’ severely damaged by fire

1633274347

More News

00:00

Watch live British foreign minister Liz Truss gives a speech at Tory Party conference

1633269635

00:45

Boris Johnson confident ‘this Christmas will be better than last’ amid supply issues

1633261194

00:51

Cyclists enjoy car-free rides on Cairo’s first bike-only highway

1633260869

00:56

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further tax rises

1633260107

More News

01:07

Cressida Dick facing ‘very serious questions’ after Sarah Everard murder, says Tory minister

1633252474

01:02

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens deployed to Parliamentary Estate in 2020

1633256477

01:33

Police are ‘overwhelmingly trustworthy’, Boris Johnson says

1633252866

01:00

Honduras authorities burn 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels

1633251936

