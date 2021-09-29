Watch live as lava gushes from La Palma volcano

Lava continues to spew from a volcanic eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma, which has been declared a disaster zone by Spain's government.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes and three coastal villages have been locked down in anticipation of lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean and releasing toxic gases.

Black lava has been flowing down the volcano’s western flank toward the sea since 19 September, destroying more than 500 houses, buildings and plantations in the process.

The initial eruption took place on 19 September.