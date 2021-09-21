Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the air.

The eruption began on Sunday on the Cumbre Vieja ridge, sending a 20-foot high wall of magma flowing down hillsides toward nearby villages and crushing everything in its path. Thousands of tremors have shaken the island over the past few weeks, heralding the eruption.